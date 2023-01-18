Salasar Techno Engineering gets Rs 143 cr EPC contract from Nepal govt

-
ALSO READ
Project Cheetah an effort for wildlife, environment conservation: PM Modi
AR smart lens developer Mojo Vision lays off 75% of its workforce
IIT Kanpur develops artificial heart to deal with acute cardiac problems
GMDC to study economic viability of rare earth elements processing unit
Balaji Telefilms posts smaller Q2 loss at Rs 18.47 cr, TV segment improves
-
Homegrown Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 143 crore contract from the Nepal government.
"The order is for procurement of materials, associated accessories and necessary installation services including design and commissioning of 33/11 KV substations and 33 KV, 11 KV, 400 V lines and distribution systems networks," the steel structurals maker said in regulatory filing.
The project received from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) will come up in Dang, Rukum East and Baitadi districts of the neighbouring nation, it said.
The work is to be completed over the next 24 months.
Shashank Agarwal, STEL Management team, said this is the first ever EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order the company has received out of India.
STEL will continue to explore more such business opportunities in Nepal and other countries to expand its global presence.
New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanization work for telecom players besides manufacturing of steel structurals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 14:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU