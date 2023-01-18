Salasar Techno Engineering gets Rs 143 cr EPC contract from Nepal govt

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Homegrown Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 143 crore contract from the Nepal government.

"The order is for procurement of materials, associated accessories and necessary installation services including design and commissioning of 33/11 KV substations and 33 KV, 11 KV, 400 V lines and distribution systems networks," the steel structurals maker said in regulatory filing.

The project received from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) will come up in Dang, Rukum East and Baitadi districts of the neighbouring nation, it said.

The work is to be completed over the next 24 months.

Shashank Agarwal, STEL Management team, said this is the first ever EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order the company has received out of India.

STEL will continue to explore more such business opportunities in Nepal and other countries to expand its global presence.

New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanization work for telecom players besides manufacturing of steel structurals.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 14:44 IST

