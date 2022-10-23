JUST IN
Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Rs 75.42 cr net profit in September quarter
IDFC First Bank Q2 net profit jumps 266% to Rs 556 cr; NII climbs 32%
ICICI Bank Q2 net rises 37% to Rs 7,558 cr on healthy loan growth
YES Bank Q2 net profit down 32.2% to Rs 153 cr on higher provisions
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit rises 20.7% in Q2FY23
RBL Bank's Q2 net surges over 6 times as provisions decline sharply
Yes Bank Q2 standalone profit falls 32% to Rs 153 cr on higher provisions
Crisil Sept-quarter net profit jumps 31% to Rs 148 cr, income up 23.9%
Route Mobile Q2 net profit rises 74.5% to Rs 73.6 cr, revenue jumps 94%
Real estate major DLF net profit rises 28% YoY to Rs 487 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
RIL becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse
Business Standard

Samsung India reports 10% jump in FY22 revenues from ops to Rs 85,324 cr

In FY22, the South Korean company's overall revenue in India, including other income, increased by 10% to Rs 85,324 crore

Topics
Samsung India | smartphones | Retail sector revenues

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

Samsung India's revenue from operations increased 8.6 per cent to Rs 82,451 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), reported The Economic Times. The jump in revenues was primarily driven by the company’s mobile phone division, the Tofler filings revealed.

The declaration to the Registrar of Companies showed that the cell phone business alone contributed Rs 55,201 crore to revenue.

Industry executives claimed that aggressive pricing of mobile phones and TVs on ecommerce portals to gain market share, however, caused a decline of 4.9 per cent in the net profit of the company, which came at Rs 3,844 crore against Rs 4,040.8 crore reported in the year-ago period.

In the mandatory filings, the company did not give explanations for the increase in revenue or the decline in profit.

Maruti Suzuki, a Japanese automaker, which announced revenue of Rs 88,295 crore in FY22 has overtaken Samsung as the largest consumer-facing MNC in the nation. Samsung India had edged Maruti to the top rank in FY21. In FY22, the South Korean company's overall revenue in India, including other income, increased by 10 per cent to Rs 85,324 crore.

Mobile phones are Samsung's major business segment in India accounting for 67 per cent of total revenue despite a slight decline in sales in FY21.

Apart from mobile phones, Samsung also sells televisions, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. Samsung’s competitors include companies such as Xiaomi, LG, and Whirlpool, among others.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung India

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 09:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.