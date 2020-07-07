Samsung offers support on WhatsApp to help consumers in Covid-19 crisis

has started offering customer support through to help consumers amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The customer support on is a new addition to company’s contactless service options, which also includes remote support, live chat option, technical assistance through the call centre or access to do-it-yourself (DIY) videos on the website and on YouTube.

To register for service, customer need to send a message on Samsung’s WhatsApp support number 1800-5-7267864. Once registered, customer can seek technical support for any product, get information about service centre locations, status of a repair, and new offers. Moreover, customer can also request for demo and installation of newly purchased Samsung products. This service is available from 9 am to 6 pm, on all days of the week.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to provide them with a customer first care experience through best in class services. WhatsApp support is another step we have taken to provide contactless service options to our consumers, especially in the current situation. We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them. We are hopeful our consumers will utilize the WhatsApp support service to ensure they stay home and stay safe,” said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service,

Other digital customer service options to consumers:

Remote Support: This is provided to all Samsung smartphone and Smart TV users. A Samsung call centre agent can work on a consumer’s smart phone or smart TV remotely through the internet and diagnose the issue online to provide instant resolution.

Live Chat: Consumers can reach out to Samsung on its website wherein agents and an artificial intelligence-based Chat Bot provide instant information for queries.

Technical Assistance through call centre: Call centre agents offer technical support over call. Consumers themselves follow the technical advice given to them and resolve the issue.

Video tips on Samsung website and YouTube: Consumers can find product care tips and do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung official web portal and YouTube channel that provide solutions to common problems.