Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE listed on Walmart for $699 ahead of launch

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 review: Future is here, and it's bold and beautiful
Samsung considering launching budget model Galaxy S21 FE in US, Europe only
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Best clamshell foldable you can buy
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to Mi 11 Ultra, best premium smartphones of 2021
Samsung to expand premium foldable smartphone, affordable 5G lineup
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch its upcoming smartphone -- Galaxy S21 FE -- on January 11, 2022 and now according to Walmart's listing, the upcoming smartphone is priced at $699 for the 128GB variant in graphite colour.
The variant listed is expected to be the 6GB RAM variant. Considering that the device costs $699 for the 128GB variant as per the listing, the phone may come at a price of $749 for the 256GB variant, reports GizmoChina.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G may come with a 6.41-inch AMOLED FHD plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Along with that, this smartphone can come with an IP68 rating which will make this smartphone dustproof and water-resistant.
The phone could pack a Snapdragon 888 chipset in some regions, including the US. The European and Indian variants of the smartphone will probably pack an Exynos 2100 chip under the hood.
The smartphone is likely to ship with 8GB and 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM, and offer 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity.
In terms of optics, the device is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera. It will reportedly come with a 12MP main camera, an 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor at the back.
The phone will use a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, reverse wireless charging, and 15W wireless charging support.
Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch its next premium flagship S22 series, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra soon
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU