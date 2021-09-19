Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 review: Future is here, and it's bold and beautiful

is going all out with its foldable devices, striding into what is touted to be the future, ahead of any other smartphone maker. At the pole position is the Galaxy Z Fold3 (review), but it is the inexpensive Galaxy Flip3 that makes a solid entry-point to the foldable smartphone future. Unlike the Galaxy Fold3 5G, which is a smartphone and a big-screen device integrated into one, the Galaxy Flip3 is just a smartphone. However, it is novel and unlike any other.

The Galaxy Flip3 5G boasts a stylish clamshell form factor with a bendable screen on the inner side, supported by a horizontal hinge at the centre dividing the smartphone into two equal halves. Thanks to the improved hinge mechanism, the flap movement is flexible but precise. The flip mechanism adds zing to an otherwise mundane style of answering and disconnecting calls – open and close the flip to answer and disconnect a call, respectively. Unlike the traditional clamshell phones, the flip movement on the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is not fixed but adjustable. This opens a whole new way of using a smartphone. For example, you can open the flip at 90 degrees, and put the smartphone on any flat surface to take a selfie or record a video from the front camera without using your hands. That said, it is indeed classy to operate the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and it brings back the memory of a time when flip phones were all rage for their style statement.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is, however, a modern-day smartphone with certain elements of the future. Its bendable screen is quite futuristic in its own right, but it is the optimisation at the operating system level that really puts into context the benefits of using bendable screens in smartphones. Take for example the ‘Flex Mode’ feature. In this mode, select apps automatically adjust to fit the folded screen when the phone’s flap is not fully open. This feature is particularly useful in the camera app – the lens view switches to the top half of the screen, and the icons shift to the lower half.

A clamshell smartphone is incomplete without a second screen because not all operations require the efforts of opening and closing the flap. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has one, and it is equally intriguing as the bendable screen. Though tiny, it is good enough for a quick glance at information like time, date, and app notifications. Interestingly, it is a touchscreen and supports several actions. You can use it to view notifications, reply to messages, and answer/disconnect calls. You can also use this cover screen as a camera viewfinder to take photos and record videos using the smartphones’ dual primary cameras.

Without being extravagant, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G unfolds several new possibilities that are beyond the scope for conventional bar form-factor smartphones. Importantly, the smartphone does not drop anything that you get in other premium smartphones.

It has a sturdy and durable aluminium alloy construction with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on parts covered with glass. It is not dust resistant but IPX8-rated for water resistance. The bendable AMOLED screen scales 6.7 inches. It boasts a fullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is bright, vivid, and has good sunlight legibility. The screen has a visible horizontal crease at the centre – from where it bends. This comes in the way while operating the phone and takes some time getting used to. But it does not really hamper user experience. On the cover, the phone has a 1.9-inch sAMOLED screen. It is also bright and has good sunlight legibility. Complementing the viewing experience are the stereo speakers, which are loud and clear.

Imaging is covered by a dual-camera array of 12-megapixel sensors with optical image stabilisation support for the primary sensor. The camera performance is good, if not class-leading. There is another camera with a 10MP sensor on the inside which is modest at best.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is a powerhouse, but not without caveats. It is severely marred by thermal issues – it heats up significantly, especially after extensive usage. The phone’s on-battery time is another weakness. The phone barely manages to sail through a day on normal use. Power users might need to charge it quite frequently. Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: Specifications

Form Factor Flip Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB and 256GB Display 6.7-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display 1.9-inch sAMOLED Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP OS Android 11 Battery 3,300 mAh Colours Cream and Phantom Black Price Starts at Rs 84,999

Verdict

Priced Rs 84,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is an inexpensive gateway to Samsung foldable future. It is a bold and beautiful smartphone, which surely attracts attention. The phone has some limitations like thermal issues and weak battery, but these are conditional and prop up only when the phone is used to its max potential. That said, power users are better off with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G to experience a true foldable device experience. For others, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is good.