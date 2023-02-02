Samsung to sell Galaxy S23 series manufactured at Noida facility in India

South Korean electronics maker on Thursday announced that it will sell the Galaxy S23 in India manufactured at the company's Noida factory. said it already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at the Noida factory.

“Samsung's decision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 shows the company's commitment to India’s manufacturing and growth story. inaugurated the World’s Largest Mobile Factory in Noida in 2018, with the vision to make India a global manufacturing hub. This factory was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Samsung also set up the World’s Largest Mobile Experience Centre at the iconic Opera House in Bengaluru, further strengthening its commitment to India,” said the company in a statement.

On Wednesday, Samsung announced three in its flagship Galaxy S23 series – the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23.

All three smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series boast new design, enhanced protection and durability, and improved imaging experience. Samsung said its Galaxy S23 series is “a new standard with industry best and first innovations”.

The smartphones trade off the contour-cut camera housing around the lenses on the Galaxy S22 series for a clean and linear design. All models in the series come in four colours – phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. The smartphones boast Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

As for the features, these are the first Galaxy S-series smartphones to support 360-degree audio recording with Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The smartphones get a new Expert RAW app for cameras capable of using 50-megapixel mode for photography. Besides, there is a new ‘Astrophoto’ feature, which lets users capture distant stars and galaxies without requiring specialised equipment. Multiple exposure mode is another new addition to the imaging experience on the Galaxy S23 series.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is a slightly tweaked version of the regular processor, the smartphones boot One UI 5.1 interface with new features such as Samsung Notes integration in Google Meet for collaborative working.

Besides the above, the Galaxy S23 series brings improvement in displays too. The screens on all three models support ‘Advanced Vision Booster’, which allows automatic adjustments for colour enhancements and contrast at three different ambient lighting conditions throughout the day. Besides, there is an ‘Enhanced Comfort’ feature, which adjusts colours and contrast levels of the screen so that it is easier on the eyes.