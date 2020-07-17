SAP appoints Kulmeet Bawa as president, MD of Indian subcontinent

German tech giant has appointed of Kulmeet Bawa as president and managing director of for the Indian subcontinent, with effect from July 2020.



"Bawa will be responsible for driving and delivering experience for employees and customers across our ecosystem and businesses in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to adopt a digital-first mindset," said the company's press statement.



Based in Gurugram, Bawa will report directly to Scott Russell, president of SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), the statement added. He will be replacing Deb Deep Sengupta.



"The current pandemic environment requires to take swift action and accelerate digital transformation to become intelligent enterprises. At SAP we are committed to supporting our customers and help them transform, scale and win," said Scott Russell, president, SAP APJ.



"We are confident that Kulmeet's track record of a customer-centric approach, his focus on people and effective team-work, coupled with deep industry knowledge, will propel SAP India to continued success," he added.



Until recently, Bawa was the chief operating officer of the New York-headquartered omnichannel marketing software firm, Resulticks, where he led the growth strategy and execution of go-to-market for the organisation. With cross-functional experience of more than 25 years, he served in the Indian Army's Armored Corps, before moving to the corporate world.



Bawa led the India & South Asia market for Adobe helping businesses transform digitally and drive excellence in customer experience. Priorto this, he worked with the Corporation and Sun Microsystems, managing enterprise strategies across industries and portfolios.



"As India acclimatises to the new reality in the new normal, it is important for businesses to permeate digital technologies in every industry, institution, business process, and individual experience," said Bawa. "I'm excited to move back to India from Singapore, working closely with local customers, helping them adopt innovative technologies to achieve successful business outcomes," he said.

