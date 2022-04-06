SAP India, Amul tie up to deliver inclusive, sustainable community project

SAP India and on Wednesday announced a joint community outreach, focused on knowledge transfer and capacity building that will transform the lives of 1.5 million Indians, comprising children, adolescents, youth, women, and farmers. The initiative is designed to focus on social entrepreneurship, enablement of skilled workforce, digital inclusion, and bridging the gender gap for the community.

Over the last two decades, the two have worked together to optimise business processes and drive digital transformation for Amul, using SAP’s digital core ERP and supply chain solutions. The community outreach, is therefore, a natural extension of the companies’ long-standing partnership and commitment to innovation and creation of a long-term, scalable, and greener world, said the in a media release.

R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, (Amul) said, “Over 66 per cent of India's population lives in rural areas. Most of the rural population in India depends on agriculture, animal husbandry and dairying for their livelihood. Over the years, we have observed that various Government has tried their best to give them better access to education, transportation, financial services, and internet connectivity. With an objective of inclusive and sustainable community development, and SAP has joined for the project.”

Under the project, digital literacy & skilling interventions will be provided to over 100,000 children and adolescents via computer labs set up across 60 schools, 250 teachers to receive training.

Over 20,000 women will receive financial literacy and entrepreneurship opportunities. Women will be taught in digital-financing skills and functional communications as part of "Employable 21st Century Skills," with the goal of strengthening support for the social business sector and achieving gender equality.

The project will also deliver ecological interventions to enhance farmer incomes and livelihoods.

“ can act as a catalyst in shaping India’s journey to an inclusive and sustainable economy. While urban development projects such as smart cities and futuristic mobility are reflective of this potential, true progress of India lies in the development of her villages,” said Kulmeet Bawa, President, and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

He further added, “Our work with is an expansion of this vision and will provide citizens with the information and tools they need to succeed. As India continues to lead global action on sustainability, collaboration like ours will also provide the critical foundation for an inclusive and resilient future in which no one is left behind.”

Pratham Infotech Foundation, an NGO organization that works to close the digital divide in India, will lead Amul and SAP India's collaborative outreach.