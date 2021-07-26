SATS to establish Rs 210 cr central kitchen in India at Bengaluru airport

-
Food solutions and gateway services provider SATS on Monday said it is setting up the first central kitchen in India with an investment of Rs 210 crore to cater to the company's growing customer base across the region.
This is SATS' first major investment in the country, which will see SATS establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary, according to a statement.
The Rs 210 crore, 14,000 sqm central kitchen, is expected to produce up to 170,000 ready-to-eat meals per day and will be operational in 2022.
The central kitchen will be located at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, where SATS has signed a deal for a 27,000 sqm plot with Bengaluru Airport City (BACL).
SATS already has a long-standing relationship with Bengaluru Airport through two of its associate companies that already operate there aviation food solutions provider Taj SATS and ground handler AISATS.
"Our Bengaluru central kitchen will enable us to cater to changing consumer palates by anticipating exciting food trends, while building on decades of culinary expertise in authentic Indian cuisines that can be scaled and exported across our network, SATS Food Solutions India Chief Executive Officer Sagar Dighe said.
This investment is a good fit with SATS' purpose to feed and connect communities and India's push to foster innovation and skills development, he added.
