DLF posts Rs 337.17 cr profit in June quarter, revenue jumps to Rs 1,242 cr

Realty major Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 337.17 crore in the first quarter of this financial year on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income nearly doubled to Rs 1,242.27 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from Rs 646.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the last fiscal year.

DLF's share ended almost flat at Rs 334 apiece on BSE. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 82,675 crore.

is the country's largest firm in terms of market capitalisation.

