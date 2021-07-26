Vedanta first quarter after-tax profit jumps four-fold to Rs 4,280 crore

-
ALSO READ
To enhance coal output govt identifies 15 new projects: Joshi
Decoded: Why the industry is unhappy with amendments to mining law
75 coal mines to go under the hammer in second round of auction
Govt launches auctions for second tranche of commercial coal mining
CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend
-
Vedanta Limited on Monday reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 4,280 crore during the June quarter, boosted by higher income.
During the year-ago quarter, the company's "net profit after taxes before exceptional items" was at Rs 1,033 crore, Vedanta Limited said in a BSE filing.
Total income in the April-June period of the ongoing financial year surged to Rs 29,151 crore from Rs 16,998 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The company's expenses were at Rs 21,847 crore as against Rs 14,965 crore in April-June of 2020.
Sunil Duggal, the Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta in a statement, said, "We are happy to announce another strong quarter with continued momentum across all businesses. We delivered record operational performance, maintaining the trajectory of cost and volumes, driven by structural integration and technology adoption.
"Despite the uncertain market conditions, we have continued with our winning streak by reporting the highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 10,032 crore, up 150 per cent y-o-y."
He further said that the company's focus is on lowering its carbon footprint, unlock a sustainable future growth and maximizing value for stakeholders.
As of June, net debt of the company was at Rs 20,261 crore, the statement said.
Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.
At 549 kilo tonne (kt), Vedanta Ltd recorded its highest ever quarterly production of aluminium.
In India, the company produced 236 kt refined zinc, a y-o-y rise of 17 per cent, while the production of silver rose 37 per cent to 161 tonne during the June 2021 quarter.
"The average gross operated production of oil and gas was at 165 kboepd for Q1 FY2022," the company said.
The production of saleable iron ore at Karnataka was at 1.4 million tonne, and the production of saleable steel was at 289 kilo tonne in April-June 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU