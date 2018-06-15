SBI-led consortium of lenders to sell stake in debt-ridden Coastal Energen

The lenders of Pvt Ltd, part of Rs 24 billion Coal and Oil Group, which developed a 1,200 MW coal based in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, have put the company up for sale. The company's debt stood at over Rs 60 billion on 30 December 2016. The was one of the projects for which the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2015, claiming an investment of Rs 156.20 billion, during the Global Investors Meet (GIM).

The consortium of lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI) has mandated Ltd to identify an investor to acquire ownership of the company in accordance with applicable Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circulars. The consortium of banks, which had issued a loan to the company, had earlier converted a part of the outstanding loan and facilities into equity shares, which constituted about 51 per cent of the total equity shares of the company. SBI holds around 18.54 per cent share and Punjab National Bank holds 5.77 per cent. The other lenders including Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and hold less than five per cent stake in the company.





The company is currently operating a 2x600 MW imported coal-based at Thoothukudi and in this connection, it has obtained various credit facilities from lenders. The plant operates on imported coal procured from open market sources. The 558 MW (net power) generated from unit 1 of the Project has been tied up with the Tamil Nadu state-owned TANGEDCO at a levelised tariff of Rs 4.69/kWh for 15 years ending 30 September 2028. The second unit of the Project does not have any long-term power purchase agreements. The company recorded a net revenue of Rs 18.80 billion and EBITDA of Rs 7.26 billion for the financial year ending 31 March 2017. The outstanding term debt as on 30 December 2016 was Rs 61.32 billion and working capital as on 31 March 2017 was Rs 8.31 billion.

The first unit was synchronised to the grid on 7 September 2014 and attained a full load of 600 MW on 2 December 2014. The power generated from this unit is tied up with TANGEDCO under a 15-year power purchase agreement. With the declaration of COD, the supply of 600 MW (gross) of power will commence immediately.

"The Company has been facing challenges due to non-availability of power purchase agreements at remunerative tariffs and consequently has not been able to service its obligations under the credit facilities provided by the Lenders," said in its document inviting Expression Of Interest (EOI) from interested investors to acquire the stake. The company earlier went through a strategic debt restructuring scheme, approved by the RBI, with a resolution to change the management of the company, which is when the lenders took over the majority stake in the company, the document said.



The company is promoted by Coal & Oil Group, through Holdings Limited, Mauritius, and Precious Energy Holdings Limited, BVI, which is a Dubai-based energy conglomerate operating as an integrated fuel solution provider with interests in coal trading, technical consultancy for fuel sourcing, handling, shipping, logistics etc. C&O is in turn owned by Ahmed A R Buhari and his family.

The project was planned at a time when power shortage was expected in states like Tamil Nadu. However, the state has become power sufficient in the recent past including through thermal, wind and solar power projects, apart from the nuclear power plant in Kudankulam, Tamil Nadu.