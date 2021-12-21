SBI picks up minority stake in Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement for Rs 100 cr

-
ALSO READ
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
SBI rebounds 5% from low post Q1 results; market-cap crosses Rs 4-trillion
SBI Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 67% to Rs 7,627 cr, asset quality improves
-
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement said on Tuesday State Bank of India (SBI) has acquired a minority stake in the cement company by investing Rs 100 crore via compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS).
The conversion of such CCPS into common equity of the company will be linked to the JSW Cement’s business performance and valuation at the time of the proposed initial public offering, said JSW in a press release.
"Financing our growth and expansion strategy with investment from a banking partner such as SBI sets us up very well for our planned IPO in the next 12-18 months. We look forward to a long-term association with SBI as we work towards building a New India by offering world-class environment-friendly cement products,” the release quoted Narinder Singh Kahlon, director finance at JSW Cement, as saying.
This capital infusion will support JSW Cement’s capacity expansion from 14 million tonne annually to 25 million tonne.
“We plan to go public in December 2022,” said a senior JSW Cement official on condition of anonymity.
The SBI transaction with JSW Cement comes close on the heels of the Rs 1,500 crore investments made by two global private equity investors, Apollo Global Management Inc. (through its investment entity in Singapore) and Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd earlier this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU