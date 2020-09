SBI to turn YONO platform into financial services platform: Rajnish Kumar

State Bank of India plans to hive-off its digital banking platform YONO as a subsidiary offering services to the financial sector for a fee. SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said the bank plans to first develop the subsidiary for two years and it may later consider listing it. "It is a profitable platform and no one gets to know its valuation because it sits within the bank,” he told Business Standard.

The subsidiary will get its revenues streams by providing services to financial sector players, especially small banks and cooperative banks. SBI will be one of its users, said ...