JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Govt extends deadline for merchant bankers to bid for IRCTC till Sept 14

Godrej Properties to maintain growth; new launches treble in 6 years
Business Standard

SC decision on Anil Ambani guarantee to decide fate of other promoters

Banks plan to invoke personal guarantees in 40 cases

Topics
Indian promoters | Anil Ambani | Indian Banks

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Several Indian promoters are facing the prospects of their personal guarantees being invoked by the banks after they defaulted on loans. The banks have already prepared the list of guarantors following a nudge from the Finance Ministry. The Supreme Court will start hearing in the Anil Ambani vs State Bank of India (SBI) case from next week on whether to invoke personal guaranteed given by Ambani to SBU or not.

The decision on the case will be set the ball rolling for other promoters. We take a look at what this case means for the banks and for the Indian promoters. Why SBI is ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU