SC judgment upholds governance standards adopted by Tata Group: Tata Sons

Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, on Friday said the order of Supreme Court in its fight against ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry vindicates its position and upholds the governance standards adopted by the conglomerate over the years.
The apex court set aside the NCLAT order restoring Mistry as the executive chairman of the conglomerate, while allowing appeals filed by the Tata Group.
"The judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court vindicates the position of Tata Sons and upholds the governance standards adopted by the Tata Group over the years. Tata Sons is grateful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Tata Sons said in a statement.
It further said,"Tata Group remains deeply committed to continue its efforts towards development of the nation and building the business keeping the long-term interest of shareholders and the community at large."
Earlier in the day, Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata hailed the Supreme Court order as "a validation of the values and the ethics that have always been the guiding principle of the group."
Reacting to the apex court ruling, Tata in a tweet said, "It is not an issue of winning or losing."
Appreciating the judgement passed by the court, he said,"After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and the ethics that have always been the guiding principle of the group."
He further said,"It reinforces the fiarness and justice displayed by our judiciary."
A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group.
The court said, "All the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and those by Shapoorji Pallonji Group are liable to be dismissed."
The apex court had on January 10 last year granted relief to the Tata group by staying the NCLAT order by which Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of the conglomerate.
Mistry had succeeded Tata as chairman of the Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later, after which bitter legal battles followed.
