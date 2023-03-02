SC order on Hindenburg issue: Truth will prevail, says Gautam Adani

Embattled tycoon on Thursday welcomed the order of a time-bound probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against his group, saying this will bring finality and truth will prevail.

Shortly after a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order, Adani tweeted: "The welcomes the order of the Hon'ble . It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail."



The on Thursday asked markets regulator Sebi to complete an investigation into US short-seller Hindenburg's allegations against within two months.

It also ordered constituting an expert committee to review regulatory mechanism in view of the rout in share prices of Adani firms triggered by the Hindenburg allegations.

