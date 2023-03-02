JUST IN
NCLAT allows another round of bidding for bankrupt firm Reliance Capital
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC forms 5-member committee headed by retired judge
Sunteck Realty leases commercial space to Upgrad, to make Rs 2,000 cr
RCap resolution: NCLAT allows lenders' plea for another round of bidding
Investment giant Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr
Irrational exuberance pulled IT companies down in FY23: NASSCOM chairman
Top headlines: Philanthropy by India's rich falls, airlines step up hiring
SC decision on Adani-Hindenburg probe panel today: 5 things you must know
Mukesh Ambani's next disruption: Foray into genome testing with a $145 kit
Gender equality in boardrooms out of reach until 2038, says MSCI
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NCLAT allows another round of bidding for bankrupt firm Reliance Capital
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SC order on Hindenburg issue: Truth will prevail, says Gautam Adani

Adani tweeted: "The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail"

Topics
Supreme Court | Gautam Adani | Hindenburg Report

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani, Gautam Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Embattled tycoon Gautam Adani on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order of a time-bound probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against his group, saying this will bring finality and truth will prevail.

Shortly after a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order, Adani tweeted: "The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail."

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked markets regulator Sebi to complete an investigation into US short-seller Hindenburg's allegations against Adani Group within two months.

It also ordered constituting an expert committee to review regulatory mechanism in view of the rout in share prices of Adani firms triggered by the Hindenburg allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.