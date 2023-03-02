JUST IN
Investment giant Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr
Irrational exuberance pulled IT companies down in FY23: NASSCOM chairman
Top headlines: Philanthropy by India's rich falls, airlines step up hiring
SC decision on Adani-Hindenburg probe panel today: 5 things you must know
Mukesh Ambani's next disruption: Foray into genome testing with a $145 kit
Gender equality in boardrooms out of reach until 2038, says MSCI
Philanthropy by India's super rich falls by a third in FY22, says report
HDFC first private bank to tie up with IRCTC for co-branded credit card
More employees need to work from offices, says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji
Hero MotoCorp sales increases by 10% in February at 3,94,460 units
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Investment giant Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RCap resolution: NCLAT allows lenders' plea for another round of bidding

A two-member bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid

Topics
Reliance Captial | NCLAT | auction

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Capital
The appellate tribunal permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process.

A two-member bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

The appellate tribunal permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks.

The NCLAT order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), one of the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, challenging an order of NCLT which restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm.

In the Reliance Capital (RCap) matter, Torrent Investments had emerged as the highest bidder with a resolution plan of Rs 8,640 crore.

However, the CoC of RCap decided to conduct a second challenge mechanism and then Hinduja Group firm Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) put a revised bid.

This was challenged by Torrent Investments before the Mumbai bench of NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal).

The NCLT had on February 2 said the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on December 21, 2022, with the bid of Torrent Investments at Rs 8,640 crore being the highest.

Torrent Investments had filed a plea on January 9, requesting the tribunal to quash the lenders' plan to hold a fresh auction for takeover of RCap. Later, IIHL also filed a petition challenging the NCLT order.

Torrent Investments was the highest bidder offering Rs 8,640 crore in the last round of the '' challenge mechanism''.

IIHL has also challenged the NCLT order before the appellate tribunal.

RCap has a consolidated debt of about Rs 40,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Captial

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 11:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.