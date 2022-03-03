Scaler buys edtech firm AppliedRoots for $50mn to expand online courses

-
Scaler, a startup offering upskilling courses to working professionals, said it has acquired online learning platform AppliedRoots for $50 million to strengthen its data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning courses.
Last year, Scaler acquired Coding Minutes and CodingElements, both online tutors. AppliedRoots is known for its flagship AppliedAICourse. AppliedRoots said it has served more than 40,000 in the last four years.
Announcing the acquisition, Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler & InterviewBit, said: "All the co-founders have extensive experience across software development, AI & ML and the edtech industry. We feel powerful synergy with their team, their ideas and goals. Together we can accelerate the pace at which we can aid aspiring tech professionals to upskill themselves and create meaningful and rewarding careers."
Post the acquisition, the six co-founders of AppliedRoots will join Scaler and lead varied projects. A vast majority of the team of AppliedRoots will work with the Scaler DS&ML business vertical. Some team members will also be building on the content vertical. The AppliedRoots team will also be spearheading some new initiatives and programs that are planned for later in the year.
Srikanth Verma Chekuri, Co-founder, AppliedRoots, Said. "We started AppliedRoots to democratize higher education with phenomenal quality and mentorship, and our vision is in perfect alignment with that of Scaler."
Scaler has seen significant growth over the last few years. With over 1000 employee and a learner base of more than 15,000 software engineers, the platform is working towards bridging the tech talent gap in India.
