Seafood marketplace Captain Fresh raises $40 mn in a funding round

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Meat startup Licious becomes first Indian D2C unicorn with $52 mn fundraise
GoMechanic secures $42mn in Series C funding round led by Tiger Global
-
Captain Fresh, an online seafood marketplace, has raised $40 million in an investment round co-led by Tiger Global and Prosus Ventures (formerly Naspers Ventures).
Existing investors Matrix Partners India, Accel India, Ankur Capital, and Incubate Fund have also participated in the Series B round.
Captain Fresh helps small fishermen and farmers by aggregating countrywide retail demand on its platform. The company said it would use the funding to build a real-time trading marketplace, AI for pricing and quality standardisation and applying robotic automation to move volumes with precision. Captain Fresh will also utilise the funds towards expanding its team and distribution network across geographies.
"For centuries, the fish and seafood industry has stayed the same with very little innovation and we have a unique opportunity to revolutionize the sector utilising technology,” said Utham Gowda, chief executive officer and founder, Captain Fresh.
Captain Fresh said it has rapidly emerged as a preferred monetization partner for supplier communities across the Indian coast. Its tech-enabled distribution network that spans 20 cities and more than 2,000 retail businesses.
Captain Fresh has demonstrated six-fold growth in 12 months and is transforming retail across B2R, B2B and B2B2C segments. Its reseller segment (B2B2C) has demonstrated an increase of 20x within just three months of launch, retailing about 1.2M kgs of fish and seafood every month. Its positive unit economics, coupled with industry-leading gross margins, high frequency and rapid expansion make it the leading fish & seafood marketplace in India.
“The team has demonstrated impressive execution and strong unit economics,” said Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments, India, Prosus Ventures. “We are confident about their ability to utilise technology to solve for efficiency and scalability challenges and at the same time make a very positive impact on a large number of fishermen in the country.”
Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partner at Accel, said that Captain Fresh has exhibited an impressive growth with positive unit economics.
"Captain Fresh has experienced exponential growth over the last 12 months and this fundraise is a testament to their supply first tech-enabled business model that has helped them scale rapidly while improving economics by optimising for losses and dump in the seafood supply chain," said Sudipto Sannigrahi, Principal, Matrix India.
Elluminate Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Captain Fresh on this transaction. The global fish and seafood demand is estimated at $400 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU