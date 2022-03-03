Sebi asks Indiabulls to address issues where it was found non-compliant

Market regulator (Sebi) in its investigation against has found the mortgage financier non-compliant with regards to unavailability of certain information on its website as well as its internal policy. Thereby, it has directed the company to take corrective measures and inform the stock exchanges in a months’ time.

Several public interest litigations (PILs) and FIRs were filed against back in 2019, alleging irregularities, siphoning of funds, and other violations committed by the promoters of the company. Following that, Sebi’s corporate finance investigation department had started an investigation against the company in early 2020, based on those allegations.

However, has not found any wrongdoing on part of the company with respect to the specific allegations made against it in the various public interest litigations (PIL) and the complaints.

“After concluding its detailed investigations carried over a period of last 2 years, has vide letter dated February 22, 2022 informed the company of non-compliance related to availability of certain information on website of the company and internal policy of the company and directed the company to take corrective measures thereof and inform the stock exchanges in a month”, the company said in its statement to the exchange.

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) had looked into the books of the company following the complaints and had stated in the Delhi High Court that the PILs raised concerns and allegations based on loans extended by to DLF, Amricorp, ADRG, Vatika and Chordia. MCA in its affidavit had stated that of the five accounts, DLF, ADRG and Amricorp have fully repaid the loans extended. Meanwhile, the other two entities were categorised as "standard accounts", thereby suggesting that the two entities were servicing their debt.

Also, the Bombay High Court had stayed the all investigations by the Palghar police regarding a first information report against Indiabulls Housing Finance for allegedly siphoning off funds and for accounting irregularities. The court cast serious doubts on the bonafides of the complainant.

In 2021, NHB too, after having conducted a detailed special audit, had not found any wrongdoing on part of the company in relation to the allegations set out in the PIL and police complaint, the company.