Sebi invites claims, objections in respect of PACL's property in Noida

Markets regulator on Friday invited objection or claims in respect of PACL's property at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Pursuant to a Supreme Court order passed in October 2021 and Delhi High Court's order passed in September 2021, the possession of Property No. 55, Block-C, Sector-57, has been taken over by the nodal officer cum secretary to the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee, as per a notice.

had set up a committee headed by former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha following a Supreme Court order to refund money to investors in the matter of Group.

Any person/ entity seeking to assert a claim in respect of the property, may do so in writing together with all requisite supporting documents within 14 days from the date of publication.

After this time period, it will be presumed that no such claim exists and/ or the same has been waived and discharged, said.

Such claim may be filed with the office of R.S. Virk, District Judge (Retd.) at the address given by Sebi in the notice.

