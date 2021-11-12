Sebi invites claims, objections in respect of PACL's property in Noida

-
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday invited objection or claims in respect of PACL's property at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Pursuant to a Supreme Court order passed in October 2021 and Delhi High Court's order passed in September 2021, the possession of Property No. 55, Block-C, Sector-57, Noida has been taken over by the nodal officer cum secretary to the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee, as per a notice.
Sebi had set up a committee headed by former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha following a Supreme Court order to refund money to investors in the matter of PACL Group.
Any person/ entity seeking to assert a claim in respect of the property, may do so in writing together with all requisite supporting documents within 14 days from the date of publication.
After this time period, it will be presumed that no such claim exists and/ or the same has been waived and discharged, Sebi said.
Such claim may be filed with the office of R.S. Virk, District Judge (Retd.) at the address given by Sebi in the notice.
