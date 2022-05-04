Second innovation hub in US to strengthen TCS lead position in market

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in its Q4FY22 results, said the company’s banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI) crossed the $10 billion milestone. This includes revenue from financial products, services and platforms. For Suresh Muthuswami, who recently took over as Chairman of North America, one of the focus will be to grow this percentage going ahead.

The first step to grow the US market is hiring. Muthuswami said that the company will be hiring more in the US, especially from the campuses. In FY22 TCS hired over 7,000 people in the US and going ahead too the ...