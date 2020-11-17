Second quarter was the best earnings season across sectors in many years

-
ALSO READ
Patanjali Ayurved far from glory days even as revenue and profit rise
Eicher: Near term margin pressures, volume key metrics to keep track of
Page Industries: Category slowdown, competitive headwinds pose challenges
Toshiba's second-quarter profit down 64% on pandemic, below estimates
Lupin: Q2 unimpressive, more triggers required to drive stock
-
The September quarter's (2QFY21) corporate earnings season was a blockbuster with big beats and upgrades across sectors.
According to a report by Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities, wiith an upgrade (more than 5 per cent) to downgrade ratio (less than 5 per cent) of 4:1, this has by far been the best earnings season in many years.
"As many as 63 per cent of the companies in our coverage universe beat 2QFY21 estimates, while 18 per cent reported below estimate results. This has resulted in the first material earnings upgrade for Nifty EPS estimates in many years," the report said.
More importantly, corporate commentaries across the sector suggest continued demand recovery in 3QFY21, underpinned by a healthy start to the festive season.
While sales growth was in-line, better-than-expected demand recovery, continued cost control measures, and lower-than-expected provisioning costs for the BFSI segment drove a spectacular profit beat. Cement, private banks, PSU banks, healthcare, oil and gas, technology, and utilities reported year-on-year profit growth, while auto, capital goods, consumer, NBFC, and retail reported YoY declines. The telecom sector posted a loss.
The report said QFY21 corporate earnings were a broad-based beat, leading to significant upgrades in earnings estimates. Better-than-expected demand recovery and continued cost control initiatives were the key highlights of the quarter.
The BFSI earnings were particularly strong, with commentaries from large private sector banks indicating that the stress on asset quality may not be as bad as initially feared, although banks continue to increase provisions for Covid-related stress. Economic recovery continued, with high-frequency data for October coming in fairly strong (GST collections, manufacturing PMI, rail freight, power demand and IIP).
Early trends from the festive season suggest continued demand recovery. However, after the 68 per cent rebound from March lows, Nifty valuations are no longer cheap, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU