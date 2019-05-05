Select a recipe and relax: Cooking takes the robotic route with Julia

The traditional method of only eating home-cooked meals changed nearly centuries ago. People have been shuffling between restaurants and their personal kitchens since then.

Is it finally time for Artificial Intelligence to step in? Bengaluru-based start-up Nymble thinks so. Founded in 2016 by Raghav Gupta and Rohin Malhotra, Nymble is a start-up that used machine learning to build an ecosystem where people can eat fresh home-cooked food suited to their taste preferences without spending a lot of time and effort in cooking. The company will use the funds for product development, ...