September 30 deadline for e-commerce compliance won't be extended

The central government will not extend the September 30 deadline for e-commerce marketplaces such as Walmart-backed Flipkart and Amazon to upload on their websites the reports from their auditors that they are complying with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules. According to sources, some e-commerce firms have asked the government to extend the date.

Arguing that it took time to streamline their business and to get it further assessed after the latest FDI guidelines took effect in February. Commerce department officials, however, have refused to budge. Another issue raised by the ...