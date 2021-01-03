Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 75,845 cr in m-cap; HDFC twins top gainers

Seven of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 75,845.46 crore in in the past week, with twins emerging as the biggest gainers.

Apart from duo, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were other gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel saw erosion in their

The valuation of jumped by Rs 20,857.99 crore to Rs 4,62,586.41 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed by Rs 15,393.9 crore to reach Rs 7,84,758.50 crore. IT major Infosys' m-cap rose by Rs 10,251.38 crore to Rs 5,36,878.45 crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank gained Rs 9,609.3 crore to reach Rs 3,64,199.40 crore and that of TCS went up by Rs 7,410.96 crore to Rs 10,98,773.29 crore.





Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 6,500.94 crore to take its m-cap to Rs 3,94,914.98 crore and Bajaj Finance gained Rs 5,820.99 crore to reach Rs 3,18,181.18 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of RIL declined by Rs 4,279.13 crore to Rs 12,59,741.96 crore and that of HUL dipped by Rs 2,948.69 crore to Rs 5,60,933.06 crore.Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by Rs 1,063.83 crore to Rs 2,81,015.76 crore.

The ranking of top-10 firms is RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced by 895.44 points or 1.90 per cent.