Shareholders unhappy with virtual AGM concept, but little choice available

Sixty-seven-year-old Vinod Dadlani has been attending annual general meetings since he first bought stock in a company called the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), more than four decades ago. He does not remember a dividend in that first meeting he attended but recollects that shareholders got around eleven rupees worth of coupons for Sahakari Bhandar, a grocery outlet that has everything a middle-class family may need.

While critical of the culture of gifts, he has been going to various in the years that followed; seeing it as the only opportunity for an ordinary shareholder to ask tough questions to the management. That ritual may be interrupted this year.

The (MCA) had clarified earlier in May that it would be allowing the meetings to be conducted online because of Covid-19. Other regulars at annual general meetings too expressed some regret on the necessary change, while agreeing that it was for the best.

Kolkata-based Vinay Bagri has been going to only over the last few years. He said that being physically present helped pick up on the body language of management. Also missed would be other intangibles such as interacting with fellow shareholders to better one’s understanding of the company.

“You also benefit from the crowd,” he said.

Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS) agreed that interactions are richer offline. Other shareholders may rant about the management or point out short-comings when it is their turn to speak. One may not be able to see all this to the same degree in a virtual setting, he pointed out.

“Ideally it should be physical as well as online. But given the circumstances this is the best option,” he said.

Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of domestic proxy advisor InGovern Research Services said that blocking out dissent in online will be easier as can cite connectivity issues if someone raises prickly issues. He suggested that perhaps shareholders could instead send questions to a third-party like a set of journalists who can ask them during the AGM to ensure impartiality.

“Another way is for an MCA official to oversee the AGM and ask questions at the AGM. But this becomes tricky as some may call it regulatory overreach,” he said.

“...it is better that the show goes on. The postponement could lead to uncertainty and lack of clarity for the next financial year,” J.N. Gupta, co-founder and managing director of corporate governance advisory Stakeholder Empowerment Services. He added that e-voting by shareholders before the meeting has already made AGMs less relevant. It would be better held after the meeting, according to him.

While some use the meeting to touch base with management, others use it also to turn to poetry. One such individual is Ashalata Maheshwari. The 84-year old shareholder is famous for making the biggest names in corporate India blush because of her verse, with evocative comparisons to the moon and flowers.

She expressed her sadness that there would be no physical AGM. Corporate performance is expected to be poor but she is waiting for the company balance sheets to start coming in before forming an opinion. She told Business Standard that the opportunity to interact with management would be missed.

She suggested that perhaps she would write them a letter instead.