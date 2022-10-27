Shiprocket becomes first inter-city logistics provider to join ONDC network

Shiprocket, a shipping and solutions provider, has gone live on the government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and made its first successful transaction on October 22.

Shiprocket said it is the first inter-city provider to plug into the ONDC network, enabling sellers from all segments to ship products to cities and towns across .

“We are really excited to partner with ONDC as the first inter-city provider to enable sellers from all segments to ship products to cities and towns across . With an increase in digitization in India, sellers from tier 2 & 3 cities are emerging and they need logistics support, hence we are creating an inclusive and open-access tech ecosystem for them to ease their business,” said Saahil Goel, co-founder of Shiprocket.

Shiprocket, which serves more than 100,000 customers, will enable sellers from 24,000 pin codes to select delivery partners to ship products across India, through both cash-on-delivery and pre-paid options.

“Our mission is to reach every independent retailer in the country and enable them with state-of-the-art technology that can help them better manage their delivery and customer experience and be able to compete on even keel with the larger platforms that are out there. We are truly democratizing logistics by offering data-backed real-time courier recommendations, software to manage operations end to end, same day/next day delivery capabilities as well as warehousing capabilities across 45 locations pan India,” said Goel.

“ONDC’s mission is to enable an inclusive ecosystem for all of where a business in a small village in a remote corner of India can have the confidence and the opportunity to sell their products to customers anywhere in the country. With Shiprocket and ONDC working in tandem, this is now a reality," said T Koshy, chief executive officer of ONDC.

ONDC and Shiprocket are working to enable warehousing-as-a-service on the network. This will allow small and medium businesses to provide same-day shipping services to their customers.