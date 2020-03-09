JUST IN
SBI's fund infusion into Yes Bank not a complete solution, say analysts
Business Standard

Shot in the arm: Pharma sales clock double-digit growth in February

Amid Coronavirus fears, sales of antibiotics, paracetamol, and respiratory drugs see a spike

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

The domestic pharmaceutical market recovered in February. It clocked 12.1 per cent growth, riding on higher demand for respiratory medicines and antibiotics.

In the past two months, the market was registering single-digit growth — 7.7 per cent in January and 8.8 per cent in December. The growth was essentially led by therapies like respiratory (which saw the highest growth of 17.9 per cent), followed by anti-infectives (clocking 14.1 per cent growth) and cardiac at 13.3 per cent. In fact, eight of the top 10 therapies in the domestic market have registered a growth of over 10 per ...

First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 20:40 IST

