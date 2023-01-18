JUST IN
Shree Cement to raise funds by selling two-month commercial papers: Bankers

The company will offer a yield of 6.78% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 1 billion rupees ($12.29 million), the bankers said

Topics
Shree Cement | Fundraising

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Shree Cement
The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Shree Cement plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in two months, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The company will offer a yield of 6.78% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 1 billion rupees ($12.29 million), the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.

($1 = 81.3800 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:25 IST

