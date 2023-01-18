Shree Cement to raise funds by selling two-month commercial papers: Bankers

-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Shree Cement plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in two months, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.
The company will offer a yield of 6.78% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 1 billion rupees ($12.29 million), the bankers said.
The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.
($1 = 81.3800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:25 IST
