Shriram City Union standalone Apr-June qtr net profit at Rs 192.27 cr

Non Banking Finance Company Shriram City Union Finance reported standalone profits for the quarter ending June at Rs 192.27 crore

Shriram City Union Finance | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

: Non Banking Finance Company Shriram

City Union Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported standalone profits for the quarter ending June at Rs 192.27 crore.

The city-based company had declared net profits at Rs 253.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2020 standalone profits were Rs 1,000.52 crore.

Total income on a standalone basis for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 stood at Rs 1,414.57 crore against Rs 1,487.27 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2020 standalone total revenue from operations was Rs 5,887.29 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 19:06 IST

