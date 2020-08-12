JUST IN
Signs of gradual recovery visible across different sectors in July

Retail sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers have touched almost 85% and 60% of pre-Covid levels, from a situation of zero sales in April

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

The decline in petrol and diesel consumption has also narrowed sharply to 14% and 15%, respectively, on a YoY basis from 60% and 56%, respectively, in April

An analysis of high-frequency data points available till July indicates some encouraging signs of a gradual, though uneven, recovery across different sectors as compared to the collapse seen in April.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers have touched almost 85% and 60% of pre-Covid levels, from a situation of zero sales in April. Comparatively, retail tractor sales grew by 35% YoY in July.

The decline in petrol and diesel consumption has also narrowed sharply to 14% and 15%, respectively, on a YoY basis from 60% and 56%, respectively, in April. Select indicators linked to movement of goods like Fastag volumes and e-way bill generation were also encouraging, reverting to 70-75% of pre-Covid levels.

However, the recovery in travel and hospitality sectors would take time, given apprehensions regarding travel. This is reflected in the share price of auto and airline firms.

chart
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 00:23 IST

