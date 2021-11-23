Singapore Airlines offers up to 50% off on India flights starting Nov 29

-
Singapore Airlines is offering upto 50 per cent discount on return fares as it resumes flights to India on November 29. It will operate daily vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights to Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, providing quarantine free entry into Singapore. In addition the airline will progressively operate non-VTL services from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Kochi from November 29. Passengers from these flights must meet entry requirements into Singapore and will face health control measures including quarantine.
Round trip fares start from Rs 13,000 all inclusive and customers can avail this offer November 23-30 for travel before December 31.
"This is a momentous occasion for us as we will be resuming our passenger flights to India after a 20 month long hiatus," said Sy Yen Chen, general manager, Singapore Airlines, India.
