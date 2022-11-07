JUST IN
Flipkart FY22 losses widen to over Rs 7,800 cr; net income rises by 20%
Brookfield India REIT Q2 net operating income rises 48% to Rs 241 crore
Aditya Birla Capital Q2 profit rises 30% to Rs 488 cr, revenue up 21%
Tyremaker Ceat's Q2 net slumps 81% on higher input costs, revenue up 18.1%
Divi's Lab Q2 net profit dips 18% to Rs 494 cr, revenue down to Rs 1,854 cr
India Cements posts Q2 loss of Rs 113 cr on input cost spike, lower volumes
Triveni Engineering Q2 net up to Rs 1,388 cr, board okays Rs 800-cr buyback
Power Grid Corporation net profit up over 8% in Q2; declares 50% dividend
Bank of Baroda's Q2 net jumps 58.7% aided by rise in NII, dip in provisions
SBI's Q2 net rises 74% to Rs 13,265 crore on improved interest margins
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal elected deputy chair of GSMA for two years
Business Standard

Sintex Industries Q2 net loss widens to Rs 278 crore, expenses surge 23%

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 692.16 crore from Rs 614.87 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Sintex Industries | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sintex
Total expenses were at Rs 1,003.92 crore, higher by 23.03 per cent from the year-ago quarter

Textiles maker Sintex Industries on Monday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 277.93 crore for September quarter 2022-23.

The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 181.92 crore during July-September period a year ago, Sintex Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 692.16 crore from Rs 614.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,003.92 crore, higher by 23.03 per cent from the year-ago quarter.

Sintex Industries is going through an insolvency resolution process. Its lenders have approved the resolution plan (RP) submitted by Reliance Industries jointly with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise on March 19, 2022.

The interim resolution professional (IRP) has submitted the RP before the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its approval.

"As on date, approval of the resolution plan is pending before NCLT Ahmedabad," Sintex Industries said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sintex Industries

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 19:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.