Business Standard

Divi's Lab Q2 profit net dips 18% to Rs 494 cr, revenue down to Rs 1,854 cr

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 606 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Divi's Laboratories
Divi's Laboratories on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined by 18 per cent to Rs 494 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 606 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,854 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 1,987 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 8.63 per cent at Rs 3,422 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:34 IST

