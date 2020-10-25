Six of top 10 most valued firms add Rs 86,684 cr in m-cap; HDFC twins lead

-
Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms added a cumulative Rs 86,683.71 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest gainers.
On the top 10 chart, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were gainers.
While, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Infosys saw erosion in their market valuation.
HDFC Bank, India''s biggest private sector lender, witnessed its valuation soar by Rs 20,198.59 crore to stand at Rs 6,80,092.72 crore.
Mortgage lender HDFC saw it market capitalisation (m-cap) rise by Rs 18,146.58 crore to Rs 3,70,132.82 crore, Bharti Airtel''s valuation gained by Rs 17,894.22 crore to Rs 2,36,962.13 crore, ICICI Bank''s m-cap zoomed by Rs 14,415.27 crore to reach Rs 2,87,490.70 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank''s market valuation advanced by Rs 9,204.18 crore to Rs 2,73,760.15 crore.
HCL Technologies gained Rs 6,824.87 crore to Rs 2,31,272.11 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of RIL diminished by Rs 42,567.02 crore to Rs 14,28,514.26 crore.
The market cap of TCS plunged by Rs 28,536.89 crore to Rs 10,08,059.39 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 2,385.23 crore to Rs 4,77,906.02 crore.
Hindustan Unilever''s valuation dipped by Rs 1,574.2 crore to Rs 5,03,756.61 crore.
In the list of top 10 firms, RIL retained its number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.
On a weekly basis, the Sensex rallied 702.52 points or 1.75 per cent.
