SJVN looks to set up more renewable power projects in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Renewable energy sector in India gets $70 bn investment in 7 years
India needs to judiciously use land for renewable energy expansion targets
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
Reliance aims at 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
-
State-owned power producer SJVN on Wednesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to allot the company more renewable power projects in the state, after bagging the 75 megawatts (MW) solar project in Jalaun.
"A K Singh, director (finance), met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (on Wednesday) and briefed him about the progress being made in the allotted 75-MW solar project in Parasan Solar Park located at Jalaun," the company said in a statement.
Singh told the chief minister that SJVN has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction of the project to Solarworld Energy Solutions Private Limited, it added.
"The development of the project will involve an investment of around Rs 392 crore. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by July 2022. He also urged the CM to allocate more renewable power projects to the company," the statement said.
Recently, SJVN bagged the project through competitive bidding held by the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) at a tariff of Rs 2.68 per unit for 25 years.
The project will generate 168 million units (MU) of energy annually and 4,205 MU of electricity in 25 years with a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 25.06 per cent. The power purchase agreement has already been signed between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd and SJVN for 25 years, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU