JMC Projects bags new orders worth Rs 1,795 crore

-
ALSO READ
From IoT-based sensors to flow meters, how tech is powering water mission
About 700 buildings identified as dangerous in pre-monsoon survey: NDMC
Jal Jeevan Mission starts to monitor and measure tap water supply
A slow trickle for 111 mn parched homes in villages waiting for tap water
Villages should not be seen as mere 'factories supplying food': VP Naidu
-
JMC Projects has secured two orders worth Rs 1,795 crore, including water supply projects worth Rs 1,085 crore.
Apart from the water supply projects, the company has bagged an order for Buildings & Factories (B&F) projects worth Rs 710 crore in the country, it said in a statement.
JMC Projects (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is a leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) company.
"We are enthused with the new order wins in our Water and B&F business. These new orders will help us to further consolidate our position in high growth businesses.
"Amidst a challenging environment, these new orders also support us to diversifying our clientele, generate additional business from existing marquee clients," CEO & Managing Director of JMC Projects S K Tripathi said.
The company's order inflows for the current financial year has crossed Rs 9,750 crore, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU