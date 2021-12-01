CarDekho opens its first car refurbishment centre at Gurugram

Car trading platform CarDekho on Wednesday announced the opening of its first-ever used car mega refurbishment centre at (Haryana) and said it plans to set up 20 such facilities in the country in near future.

The new centre, with a capacity to refurbish 2,000 cars per month, will set a benchmark in terms of quality, through a controlled repair process, using state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure, while optimising cost through the scale of operations, the platform said in a statement.

The cars refurbished at the Gurgaon facility will be procured from Delhi-NCR only and the refurbished cars will be sold in the same market, it said.

Having an in-house refurbishment centre will help the company control quality and ensure that all the cars sold to customers on the CarDekho platform are of high quality, it said adding that the facility will employ over 100 employees once fully operational.

CarDekho Group co-founder and CEO Amit Jain said, "The opening of this mega refurbishment centre marks another landmark in the company's journey and our aim is to provide the best-in-class pre-owned vehicles to our customers."



This centre integrates the Group's best know-how and reinforces its vision to disrupt the personal mobility space in the domestic market, he added.

The platform said the refurbishment centre aims to enhance its service offerings and proximity to customers by conducting operations in all types of mechanical repairs and body repairs.

The mega refurbishment centre is equipped with hi-tech pneumatic tools and equipment for 3D wheel alignment, wheel balancing, mechanised tyre changing, air conditioning service, injector and spark plug cleaning, among others, it said.

CarDekho currently offers a six-month comprehensive warranty and pan-India roadside assistance to its customers. RC transfer is taken care of by CarDekho and free insurance is also bundled with the car.

