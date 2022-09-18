Sky high: Flying during Diwali likely to cost 20-30% more this year

You may have to shell out 20-30 per cent more compared to last year if you plan to take a flight during this . The hike in prices comes on the back of strong demand and increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.