Business Standard

Sky high: Flying during Diwali likely to cost 20-30% more this year

While ATF price has jumped 83% in Sept on a YoY basis, capacity deployed by airlines has also increased. Airlines flew 37% more flights and carried 50% more passengers last month compared to Aug '21

Topics
Civil Aviation | Diwali | flights

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

flights
On the Delhi-Hyderabad route, airfare is up 3% compared to last year

You may have to shell out 20-30 per cent more compared to last year if you plan to take a flight during this Diwali. The hike in prices comes on the back of strong demand and increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price.

First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 22:24 IST

