Business Standard

Skye Air Mobility comes out with unmanned air traffic management system

The system -- Skye UTM -- was unveiled by Union Minister for Road and Highways, Nitin Gadkari here on Tuesday

Topics
Air traffic | Indian aviation | Airline sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Skye Air Mobility Drone
Skye Air Mobility Drone (Representative image)

Drone delivery company Skye Air Mobility has come out with an unmanned air traffic management system that will provide situational awareness, autonomous navigation and risk assessment to all drone and other aerial mobility operators.

The system -- Skye UTM -- was unveiled by Union Minister for Road and Highways, Nitin Gadkari here on Tuesday.

A cloud-based aerial traffic management system that stitches unmanned air traffic with the manned aviation airspace, Skye UTM has supported more than 300 successful BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drone flights till now, a release said on Wednesday.

"Skye UTM captures more than 255+ parameters of UAV movements and stores them into its 'Blackbox', which is a published systematic description of the entire flight.

"The platform offers the first 3-Dimensional view of the drone airspace along with operations and regulations mapping servers, which offer the latest airspace status, verified paths, and display real-time UAV movements," it added.

Skye Air CEO Ankit Kumar said the system is a game changer and provides situational awareness to both regulators and pilots, by digitally establishing communication with the drones and connecting traffic across the airspace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 14:07 IST

