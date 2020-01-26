Smaller towns driving demand for regional content, OTT viewership growth

The 2020 State of the Mobile report by App Annie, a global analytics and market intelligence firm, puts India right on top in a list of nations, when it comes to app downloads. Between 2016 and 2019, there was a 190 per cent increase in downloads by Indians, which is the highest in the world.

Compared to this, globally, downloads went up 45 per cent and China at second place, grew at half the pace at 80 per cent. Break it down further and for the majority of downloaders, the internet is an entertainment zone with the time spent on entertainment apps in India growing 80 per cent between 2017 ...