Tata vs Mistry case: Firm petitions against order on 'winding up'
Smartphone sales in India likely to surge 14% in 2020, says analyst

The inability of top smartphone players to lure feature phone users to upgrade to smartphones is a key factor.

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Notwithstanding the ongoing slowdown gripping most consumer goods categories, the sale of smartphones in India -- the largest market for handsets after China – is expected to grow by up to 14 per cent in 2020, according to analyst firm TechArc.

The sale of smartphones in 2019 surged 12 per cent to 145 million units, and according to early projections, with repeat buyers looking to upgrade their existing handsets, this figure may jump to unprecedented 165 million units in 2020, recording 13.8 per cent growth year-on-year, it said. Shipments of smartphones, however, may remain tepid ...

First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 22:47 IST

