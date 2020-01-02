Smartphone sales in India likely to surge 14% in 2020, says analyst

Notwithstanding the ongoing slowdown gripping most consumer goods categories, the sale of smartphones in India -- the largest market for handsets after China – is expected to grow by up to 14 per cent in 2020, according to analyst firm TechArc.

The sale of smartphones in 2019 surged 12 per cent to 145 million units, and according to early projections, with repeat buyers looking to upgrade their existing handsets, this figure may jump to unprecedented 165 million units in 2020, recording 13.8 per cent growth year-on-year, it said. Shipments of smartphones, however, may remain tepid ...