SMEs can call out big companies for dues, thanks to a tweak in IBC

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has provided small enterprises in India the window to force large companies to cough up pending dues. Information utility National e-governance Services (NeSL) will now make public the names of companies which default on payments.

The details will be shared with all creditors that have exposure to the company. The managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of NeSL, S Ramann, says it would make banks and other financial institutions that deal with the defaulter company ask questions. “If a company has the reputation of holding up ...