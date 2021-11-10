SoftBank-backed Meesho most downloaded e-commerce app globally in Oct

-
India’s Meesho was in October the most downloaded e-commerce app globally, according to blog post by Sensor Tower, a US-based tracker.
SoftBank-backed Meesho was that month the only Indian company and e-commerce platform to feature among the 10 most-downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide.
Meesho also saw over 57 million downloads across the App Store and the Google Play Store from August to October 2021, as per App Annie, making it the most downloaded app across all categories in India. The company has seen installations in India grow by over 120 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q3 2021, outranking all other e-commerce platforms in the country for quarterly downloads.
“We’ve always kept our users at the heart of our innovations. Whether it is our industry-first 0 per cent commission model for sellers or building a nimbly-sized application, we are ensuring Meesho is easy to use for users even from the farthest corners of our country,” said Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho.
Meesho said it has reduced entry barriers, improved logistical infrastructure for Tier 2+ markets and fuelled the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products. The company’s 5-day festive sale event in October cut deeper into India’s underserved markets with 60 per cent of orders coming from tier 4+ regions, including faraway locations like Khawzhwal and Sopore. Today 5 per cent of all Indian households shop on Meesho every day.
Meesho said it is the lowest-cost platform for sellers in India, enabling higher profit margins and growth. The company was the first to introduce a 0 per cent seller commission model in July 2021 and has since registered a 10X growth in sellers on the platform. This helped sellers on Meesho save over Rs 136 million during the 5-day festive sale event in October.
With new additions such as sports and fitness, pet supplies, automotive accessories among others, Meesho has now grown its roster to over 700 product categories. Meesho said it has enabled over 15 million entrepreneurs to start online businesses at zero cost by helping them tap into their local and virtual communities.
