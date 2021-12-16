Softbank-backed ride-hailing firm Ola raises $500 mn loan from investors

Indian ride-hailing company said on Thursday it had raised $500 milllion loan from international institutional investors, as the Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year.



Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber Technologies, has plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering.



Earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said the company planned to go public in the first half of 2022.



The proposed loan issuance got a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of about $1.5 billion, the Bengaluru-based company said.



Aggarwal also plans to list Ola's separate electric vehicle business in the future - a segment it has bet heavily on - and is currently building it out starting with electric scooters.



began deliveries of its electric scooters on Dec. 15.

