SoftBank, The Carlyle Group seek CCI approval to invest in Delhivery

Vision Fund and existing investor have sought the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to invest in logistics firm Delhivery. According to company filings sourced from Paper.VC, a private firm signals provider, is seeking to acquire 37.87 per cent in Gurugram-based Delhivery. The transaction is proposed in parts and will be carried out through SVF DoorBell, a Cayman island registered investment vehicle of the Vision Fund.

The proposed investment by has doing rounds for some time. According to one report, the Japanese investment major may put as much as $450 million, in a deal that may value the eight-year old firm over $1 billion.