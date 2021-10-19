Software firm Zoho One sees 60% jump in global customer base, 104% in India

Chennai-headquartered software development major Corporation on Tuesday said that in 2020 its business operating system One has seen a customer growth of 60 per cent year-on-year globally, and 104 per cent in India, its second largest market.

On Tuesday, the company introduced six new apps, three new services and seven major platform enhancements in One, the operating system for business. According to Zoho, the new release empowers businesses to solve disjointed data challenges and close communications gaps across silos, so organisations can become more productive, adapt more quickly to remote and hybrid work models, and become poised for growth.

"The experience that employees, customers, partners, and suppliers get when dealing with businesses is typically a reflection of how that business and its systems are structured internally. Today, the majority of systems are disconnected as a result of siloed solutions offered by vendors," said Praval Singh, Vice President, Zoho Corp. "Unification of a business requires unification of the underlying systems, which can then provide a truly unified experience, internally and externally, along with unified insights. Zoho One was created with this vision and keeps expanding its unbeatable value with new additions and improvements year over year."

The new services now included in Zoho One are work graph, org dictionary and Mobile Application Management. On the other hand, the new applications include Zoho Learn,Zoho Lens, TeamInbox, Zoho DataPrep, Zoho Commerce, and Zoho Payroll.

Zoho One aims to resolve operational, digitization, and retention challenges that businesses encounter. The latest additions are designed to support a hybrid work model and experience that would enable businesses to scale even in unpredictable times, while allowing easy customisation and personalisation of workplaces to enhance the user experience. They are packed with services that bolster collaborative productivity, employee experience, and introduce applications that bridge the distance between employees, employers, and teams, in turn preparing businesses for the future. Additionally, innovations like embedded and conversational BI, DataPrep, Work Graph and Enterprise Search allow users to predict and provide unified, real-time insights from across different departments, enabling confident decision-making, the company said.