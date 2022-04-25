Spectrum prices may spike in key circles due to high cap per operator

Prices of spectrum in the 3300-3670 band could go up substantially from the base price recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in some key circles such as Delhi and Mumbai in the auction due to competition arising from the possibility that there might not be enough spectrum for the third player to get enough to run an efficient 5G network.

Some telecom operators are concerned that the regulator, by fixing a 40 per cent cap on spectrum for each operator per circle, has ensured that a single operator can now buy up to 150 MHz in the 3300-3670 band. As the ...